Author & children’s advocate Jonathan Kozol endorses Tito Jackson for mayor

Boston, MA — Luminary author and children’s advocate Jonathan Kozol endorsed City Councilor Tito Jackson for Mayor today. In a heartfelt statement, Kozol called Tito Jackson “one of the most decent and most forceful and far-sighted civic leaders in our city’s often-troubled history.”

Mr. Kozol is best known for his award-winning books Death at an Early Age (1967); Illiterate America (1986); Rachel and Her Children: Homeless Families in America (1988); and Savage Inequalities(1991).

“Tito Jackson is the mayor we need to bring together one of the most painfully divided cities in the nation. It can’t be done by promises and repeated healing rituals. It’s going to take urgency. It’s going to take visionary leadership, and Tito Jackson is the one who has it.“

— Jonathan Kozol

###

A full listing of Mr. Kozol’s books can be found here.

Jonathan Kozol’s biography can be found here. Biography (from http://www.jonathankozol.com/):

Tito’s Plan for Better Boston Schools:

Fully fund the Boston Public Schools. We will ensure that basic services (currently not available in every BPS school) are funded and considered essential. This includes making high-quality arts education, computer science classes, school nurses, guidance counselors, and wraparound services available in each school Create an Office of Educational Services (OES). OES will be a transparent service-based entity to support BPS, Parochial, and Charter school families with operational issues, waitlist management, and transportation and building safety issues. OES, a branch of the Mayor’s office and independent of BPS, will be supported by BPS311, an easy-to-use mechanism to facilitate confidential reporting of unsafe conditions in our schools. Schools as community hubs. Looking at schools as hubs for our communities, we will reimagine their role, widening the opportunities for all residents to use school facilities after school for job and vocational training, language instruction, community building, and for social and personal services. Using community schools and community centers, parents/guardians will be able to register for BPS in every neighborhood, making signing up for school convenient for all families. Offer incentives for National Board Certified Teachers to teach at turnaround schools. Our highest-qualified teachers are needed to jump-start schools that need the most help. End Pre-K and Kindergarten suspensions and expulsions. Expulsions leave young children without access to the valuable interventions and supports they need. Give every High School student a free MBTA pass. If you can’t afford to get to school, you won’t be able to learn. The city must administer the MBTA pass program to ensure proper implementation, and passes should be easy for students to obtain.

