ATASK honors survivors of domestic violence at Silk Road Gala

The Asian Task Force Against Domestic Violence (ATASK) held its 25th annual Silk Road Gala on Oct. 28 at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston.

ATASK is a pan-Asian domestic violence agency in New England. The event screened a moving ATASK short film, featuring survivor stories.

One woman spoke about her experience at the event. Fearing her husband and mother-in-law would harm her, she wanted to contact the police, but spoke limited English. The woman and her son became homeless and were referred to ATASK. On her first night at the shelter, she felt like she finally had a home and family. With help from advocates, she was able to learn English, have legal assistance and find a speech therapist for her son.

“In the future, I plan to help other people. Thank you ATASK for all the help you gave me and my son,” she said. The woman is one of 700 clients.

The money raised will provide ATASK with resources to support survivors of domestic abuse. In addition to English, advocates speak 16 Asian languages, including Cantonese, Mandarin, Toisanese, Korean, Hindi and Thai. As emcee Janet Wu explained, $100 will feed a family for a week and $2,000 is the cost to maintain the shelter for a month.

Elegantly dressed guests at the benefit enjoyed live performances, dinner and a silent auction.

For more information on the agency, visit www.atask.org .