Asian Americans Advancing Justice stands up for affected communities at #NoMuslimBanEver rally in Washington, D.C. as courts continue to block Muslim ban 3.0

Washington, D.C.— On Wednesday, October 18th, hundreds of concerned American Muslims and their allies will come from all over the country to hold a major #NoMuslimBanEver rally and march in front of the White House, Trump International Hotel, and U.S. Customs and Border Patrol headquarters, to protest the Trump administration’s discriminatory policies that unlawfully target and harm American Muslim communities across our country.

The #NoMuslimBanEver rally is occurring on the heels U.S. District Court Judge Derrick Watson of Hawaii granting a nationwide temporary restraining order blocking the majority of the new Muslim Ban 3.0 yesterday, and today’s preliminary injunction by U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang of Maryland, in which he called the policy for what it is, a “Muslim Ban.”

Asian Americans Advancing Justice, an affiliation of five civil rights organizations, releases the following statement:

“We are extremely proud to stand with affected communities and their allies at the #NoMuslimBanEver March in Washington, D.C. Their bravery and willingness to stand up for marginalized communities shows that Americans, no matter what race or religion, will not tolerate xenophobic and unconstitutional policies.

Since its first iteration, the Trump administration’s Muslim Ban has been challenged in the courts. Just yesterday, a federal judge blocked the latest version of the Trump administration’s Muslim Ban. Yet, this victory is only temporary as more work must be done to ensure that the administration follows the Constitution and does not discriminate against anyone based on their religion or country of origin. The excuse of national security is just that, an excuse, to hide the xenophobic, white supremacist agenda of this administration.

Through the Chinese Exclusion Act, Japanese American incarceration, and the forced special registration of Muslim and South Asian men after 9/11, history has shown us that these inhumane and unconstitutional policies do not make our country any safer.

We stand with impacted communities around the world who have been affected by this Muslim Ban and we will continue to march with those who stand up to these types of discriminatory policies. We will continue to fight hand in hand with our Muslim brothers and sisters and declare: #NoMuslimBanEver.”

###

Asian Americans Advancing Justice is a national affiliation of five leading organizations advocating for the civil and human rights of Asian Americans and other underserved communities to promote a fair and equitable society for all. The affiliation’s members are: Advancing Justice | AAJC (Washington, DC), Advancing Justice – Asian Law Caucus (San Francisco), Advancing Justice – Los Angeles, Advancing Justice – Atlanta, and Advancing Justice – Chicago.

The #NoMuslimBanEver campaign is organized by a coalition of national and local civil rights and Muslim advocacy groups who are leading efforts around the country to fight against President Trump’s latest unconstitutional Muslim Ban, as well as other discriminatory immigration policies that criminalize and negatively impact American Muslim communities and immigrants across the country. For more information about the campaign, visit www.nomuslimbanever.com.