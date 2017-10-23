Arbella Insurance Foundation honors U.S. Veterans and their families with Military History Harbor Cruise on Nov. 12

BOSTON, 10/17/2017 – Boston Harbor Now, nonprofit partner of the Boston Harbor Islands National and State Park, is proud to announce that they will once again partner with the Arbella Insurance Foundation to sponsor a Military History Harbor Cruise for U.S. military veterans and their families. This special cruise honors our veterans and active military by highlighting the military history of the Boston Harbor Islands. The visit to Georges Island will include tours of Fort Warren, Junior Ranger activities and a commemorative wreath laying. Thanks to generous support from the Arbella Insurance Foundation, Boston Harbor Cruises, and JN Phillips Auto Glass, the cruise is free to veterans, active military members from any branch of the U.S. military, and up to three members of their friends and family. Members of the general public are invited to attend the cruise for a $10 fee.

The cruise will take passengers on a four-hour excursion that includes a guided military history tour of the harbor and a stop at Georges Island for a visit to historic Fort Warren. Once on the island, Park Rangers will present a program about the military history of Boston Harbor from the American Revolution up to the present time. Attendees are welcome to explore the island and discover more about Boston Harbor’s history through a variety of family friendly activities including fort tours, a Civil War presentation with period costumes, and the Junior Ranger program. The cruise boat will depart from Long Wharf on Boston’s Downtown Waterfront November 12th at 11:15 a.m. An additional boarding will also be available from Charlestown Navy Yard earlier that morning at 10:30 a.m.

“This year has demonstrated the importance of our military at home and abroad in the face of natural disasters and on the front lines” stated Kathy Abbott, President and CEO of Boston Harbor Now. “We can’t do enough to thank those that serve and are honored to partner with the Arbella Insurance Foundation to express our gratitude with a trip to the Boston Harbor Islands National and State Park for the servicemen and women and their families.”

“We’re honored to support this special event for our local military heroes,” said John Donohue, chairman, president and CEO of the Arbella Insurance Group and chairman of the Arbella Insurance Foundation. “Arbella has long been committed to programs that support and honor our veterans. We are grateful for this opportunity to join with Boston Harbor Now and give back to those who have served.”

Typically closed for the season, Georges Island and Fort Warren are being reopened specifically for this special event under the management of Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR). “The Baker-Polito Administration is proud to support our servicemen and women, and we look forward to reopening Georges Island this upcoming Veterans Day Weekend for this very special cruise,” said Department of Conservation and Recreation Commissioner Leo Roy. “As landowners of over 450,000 acres of public property throughout the Commonwealth, the Department is honored to protect important historical landmarks, such as Fort Warren, for park visitors to appreciate the many sacrifices that have been made on our behalf.”

Throughout the day, rangers from both DCR and the National Park Service will lead educational sessions and be available to attendees interested in learning more about the military history of the Boston Harbor Islands.

The cruise welcomes 300 veterans and family members from Boston and the surrounding communities. Advance tickets are strongly recommended and can be reserved by visiting http://www.bostonharborislands.org/veterans-cruise/.

About Boston Harbor Now

Boston Harbor Now plans, advocates, and activates a harbor that is environmentally healthy, belongs to all, is resilient to climate change, and fosters economic opportunity.

Boston Harbor Now envisions a thriving harbor, waterfront, and islands that contribute to our social, economic, and environmental health and well-being, and are welcoming and accessible to everyone.

About the Arbella Insurance Group and the Arbella Insurance Foundation

Established in 1988, the Arbella Insurance Group (www.arbella.com) is a company with more than $800M in revenue with approximately $1.5B in assets, headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts. Arbella is a customer-focused regional property and casualty insurance company, providing personal and business insurance in Massachusetts and Connecticut, and business insurance in Rhode Island and New Hampshire. Arbella Insurance Group founded the Arbella Insurance Foundation in 2004. The mission of Arbella’s Foundation is to engage in activities and to support not-for-profit organizations that have a significant positive impact on the people and communities served by Arbella.