AG Healey announces updated open meeting law regulations

Revised regulations aim to make law easier to follow and enforce.

BOSTON – Attorney General Maura Healey announced today that her office has finalized updates to the Open Meeting Law (OML) regulations to increase transparency and make the law easier to follow and enforce.

The final regulations were filed with the Secretary of the Commonwealth’s Office on Sept. 21, and will go into effect upon publication in the Massachusetts Register on Oct. 6, 2017.

“These updates to the Open Meeting Law help local officials use technology to make government more open and accessible to all,” said AG Healey. “I thank the local officials, citizen activists, and media representatives who worked with us to improve these rules.”

“The revised regulations should help promote transparency by further clarifying procedures and timelines for conducting open meetings as well as for processing complaints alleging violations of the open meeting law,” said Robert Ambrogi, Executive Director of the Massachusetts Newspaper Publishers Association. “With these changes, both government officials and members of the public should be able to better understand their respective rights and responsibilities under the law.”

Some of the updates to the OML regulations include:

Meeting Notices: Requires that when a website goes down, a public body or a municipality will have a short window of time to restore website access before public bodies are required to cancel their meetings and post new notices.

Requires that when a website goes down, a public body or a municipality will have a short window of time to restore website access before public bodies are required to cancel their meetings and post new notices. Public Body Member Certification: Requires that new public body members receive a copy of each determination from the last five years where the AG’s Office found the public body violated the OML.

Requires that new public body members receive a copy of each determination from the last five years where the AG’s Office found the public body violated the OML. Resolution of Complaints: Requires public bodies that receive an order from the AG’s Office to certify in writing its compliance with the order within 30 days.

Requires public bodies that receive an order from the AG’s Office to certify in writing its compliance with the order within 30 days. Meeting Minutes: The OML currently requires that public bodies approve meeting minutes in a “timely manner.” Public bodies that approve meeting minutes within the next three meetings, or 30 days, whichever occurs latest, will have approved minutes in a timely manner, unless a public body can show good cause for further delay.

The AG’s Office is also making new educational materials available prior to the regulations going into effect, and will soon issue a new guidebook and certification form along with updated checklists and FAQs.

Earlier this year, the AG’s Office sought initial input from the public on potential updates to the OML regulations. The AG’s Division of Open Government – which is responsible for educating public bodies and individuals about the OML, enforcing the OML, and acting as a readily accessible resource for members of government, the public, and the press – then conducted a review of the comments and drafted proposed updates. The proposed regulations were then open for public comment and have now been finalized after a public hearing and the close of the comment period.

Since assuming responsibility for enforcement of the Open Meeting Law at all levels of government in July 2010, the AG’s Division of Open Government has responded to more than 11,000 telephone and email inquiries from members of public bodies, municipal counsel, and the public. The Division has also conducted 40 regional trainings across the state, 15 webinars, and issued more than 1,000 written determinations.

For more information on the Open Meeting Law, visit the Attorney General’s website at www.mass.gov/ago/openmeeting.