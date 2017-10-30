Advancing Justice Affiliation calls on congressional supporters of DREAM to act now

Asian American Civil Rights Organizations Want Congress to Pass Legislation to Protect Immigrant Youth Ahead of Government Spending Bill Decisions.

Washington, D.C. — October 30, 2017 — Asian Americans Advancing Justice (Advancing Justice) calls on Senators and Members of Congress to demand passage of a clean DREAM Act by December 8.

The Advancing Justice affiliation, a group of five civil rights organizations, issues the following statement today:

“We need more Congressional members from both sides of the aisle to speak out in favor of passing a clean DREAM Act by December 8. The DREAM Act is the right solution to provide a path to citizenship for young undocumented immigrants without bargaining or trading on their lives.

Advancing Justice applauds those members of Congress who have already declared that they will stand by immigrant communities and withhold a vote on a government spending bill unless Congress provides a solution for undocumented youth.

Since the administration’s announcement to terminate DACA, many continue to live under the threat of deportation and great uncertainty about their futures. For more than a million undocumented immigrants, including DACA recipients, a clean DREAM Act would mean the ability to continue contributing to our country and no longer living in fear.

It’s time to stop using the lives of immigrant youth and refugees as a bargaining chip in a cruel game of immigration politics. Congress needs to pass the bipartisan-supported DREAM Act by December 8.”