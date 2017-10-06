ABCD joins city & state in collecting donations towards relief for Puerto Rico

As the island and U.S. Commonwealth of Puerto Rico slowly recovers from the devastation left behind by Hurricanes Irma and Maria, Action for Boston Community Development announces its efforts to collect donations towards rebuilding and helping our fellow citizens regain their spirit and livelihood as we have done in the past.

Coordinating efforts with The City of Boston, the Office of Mayor Martin Walsh, and The Boston Foundation, ABCD will collect donations supporting relief/rebuild efforts through the Massachusetts United For Puerto Rico Fund.

Item including clothing, non-perishable foods, and other essentials (diapers, toiletries, etc.) will be collected at select ABCD sites and Neighborhood Service Centers across Greater Boston and the Mystic Valley area to assist in the relief and reconstruction of Puerto Rico as well as support the Puerto Rican families coming to Boston and Massachusetts.

“Through a supportive network, Action for Boston Community Development is proud to assist in the relief and rebuilding efforts coordinated by Mayor Walsh’s Office and the Boston Foundation in creating the Massachusetts United for Puerto Rico Fund,” said ABCD President/CEO John Drew.

“Boston is an extremely diverse city and the Latino community – particularly Puerto Ricans, contribute significantly to the vitality of this city. In the spirit of Boston Strong we stand with our fellow citizens as they recover from this devastation. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Puerto Rican families that lost loved ones because of the disaster, and to those that are resilient in rebuilding their home – whether it is on the island, or if they come to Massachusetts. These are our fellow American citizens, and we welcome them with open arms,” said Drew.

To learn more about ABCD’s services and assistance in the Puerto Rico Relief efforts contact Ivana Serret, Director of the ABCD Boston Citywide Hispanic Center at (617)522-4250, Ivana.Serret@BostonABCD.org, or visit Massachusetts United for Puerto Rico at www.tbf.org/puertorico.