AAPI National Voter Survey training – 2 opportunities

An important effort will organized by Asian American Legal Defense and Education Fund (AALDEF), in New York. AALDEF will be conducting a national, non-partisan survey of Asian American voters to document voting patterns and instances of voter disenfranchisemen t.

On Oct. 18, AALDEF will be offering two trainings in Boston for volunteers interested in helping with these efforts. Attorneys can receive 1.5 CLE credits including 0.5 ethics credit for volunteering.

Here are the details on the two training opportunities:

* AALDEF Voter Survey Volunteer Lunchtime Training

– Where : Bechert LLP (CLE Training) – One International Place, 40th Fl, 100 Oliver St, Boston, MA 02110 – When : Lunch, 12-1:30 PM, Oct.18. * AALDEF Voter Survey Volunteer Evening Training – Where : Metropolitan Community Room, 38 Oak Street, Boston, MA 02111 – When : 6-7:30 PM Attendance at one 60-minute training session is required for all new volunteers . All volunteers must be non-partisan and work a 3-hour shift on Election Day. Asian language ability is helpful, but not required. CLE trainings are 90 minutes. Attorneys can receive 1.5 CLE credits including 0.5 ethics credit.