AAPI Civil Rights Forum empowers, inspires cultural awareness

Key social issues and civil liberties were the focus of the Asian American and Pacific Islanders Civil Rights Forum, gathering more than 60 guest speakers on Oct. 27 at the Federal Reserve. The second annual conference shed light on these topics. State Rep. Tackey Chan called for Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders to fight stereotypes and unite to promote human and civil rights.

“Everyone has a right to their own individuality,” Chan said. “No one should be lost in the crowd. This is the United States of America. We live on our diversity, we live on our immigrants.”

Panel discussions included subjects as diverse as “Invisibility of Asian American women in power,” “Human trafficking in AAPI communities” and “Economic development.” In “Invisibility of Asian American women in power,” speakers elaborated on their experiences of sexual harassment in the workplace. Tram Nguyen, Equal Justice Works fellow attorney, described how in a male-dominated legal world, she is often mistaken for an interpreter or client. Lisa Wong, former mayor of Fitchburg and Asian American Civic Association (AACA) deputy director, described challenges she encountered, even as a celebrated political figure.

“Sexual harassment is a power play that is meant to isolate or intimidate,” Wong said. “As mayor, I was harassed by my own staff, even.”

During “Human trafficking in AAPI communities,” speakers detailed what trafficking situations might look like and how the relief process comes about. Dina Haynes, professor of law at New England School of Law, explained how wholesale retailers such as Costco and Walmart source commodities like fish from boats accused of human trafficking, where individuals experience conditions that resemble modern day slavery. Workers living on these boats suffer psychological and physical abuse, as well as a lack of medical attention. Julie Dahlstrom, clinical associate professor at the Human Trafficking Clinic, discussed how efforts to help people exit out of human exploitation still run up against impediments.

“We’re rescuing people with a boat that has a hole in it,” Dahlstrom said. “For undocumented workers, there are still challenges around immigration enforcement and getting protection, as well as housing and support issues.”

In the panel on “Economic development,” speakers addressed the importance of working with minority immigrants, female entrepreneurs and small businesses, helping them to develop and grow in order to strengthen communities.

“We really believe that language is the first tool to being self-sufficient,” said Yongmei Chen, senior vice president of the Community Development Lending Group at Eastern Bank and AACA board president. “If an employee has better language skills, it will improve their productivity.”

“We want to bring awareness to the community, to share ideas and learn from each other, so that we can build a bridge,” said Kenneth An, director of the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. “Hopefully people can leave this conference with more information, more knowledge when they go back to Lowell, Quincy, anywhere.”