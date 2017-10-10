AAC’s Advocacy Day at the State House on Oct. 17

The Commonwealth of MA Asian American Commission (AAC) to Convene First Annual Advocacy Day at the State House

BOSTON – The Commonwealth of Massachusetts Asian American Commission (AAC) will convene its first annual Advocacy Day on Tuesday, October 17 from 10-2 at the Massachusetts State House in the Great Hall. This event is free and open to the public.

AAC’s Advocacy Day at the State House will feature a panel discussion moderated by AAC Chair Dr. Elisa Choi on topics such as health disparities, problem gambling, data disaggregation, and immigration policies and legislation impacting American Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities. Confirmed panelists include Rep. Tackey Chan, Prof. Loan Dao and Dr. Carolyn Wong.

AAC’s Executive Director Bora Chiemruom remarked, “We are very fortunate as an organization to be at the State House holding our own Advocacy Day pulling in a broad spectrum of Asian Americans who live and work in the Commonwealth.” She continued, “There is no better time to raise our voices and be visible.”

For more information, please visit: http://www.aacommission.org/calendar/

For planning purposes, participants are encouraged to pre-register online by Friday, October 13, 2017 https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc7VI51U2hcYGl2xoHmWJiGgDtlW2jQE40O5Y9s6N0-Q7pSpQ/viewform

AAC Advocacy Day at the State House

Tuesday, October 17, 2017

10:00am—2:00pm

State House Great Hall

Light morning refreshments and lunch will be provided.

About the Asian American Commission of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts

The Asian American Commission of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts was created by legislation on October 29, 2006. This Commission recognizes that the Asian American community is the fastest growing minority group in Massachusetts. The goal of the AAC is to recognize, as well as highlight, the vital contributions of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders to the social, cultural, economic, and political life of the Commonwealth. Additionally, the AAC is involved in identifying and addressing the various needs and challenges that currently face the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities. The Commission provides a permanent, effective voice for Asian Americans, and is comprised of 21 diverse members who are appointed by the Governor, Attorney General, Auditor, Senate President, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Secretary of State, and the Treasurer. For more information on the Asian American Commission please visit http://www.aacommission.org/

