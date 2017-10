By the Sampan editorial team

The Asian American Civic Association (AACA) welcomed former students at its first alumni association barbecue on Oct. 1 at Larz Anderson Park.

Former and current students gathered with staff for barbecue and outdoor fun. AACA offers 10 levels of English courses and job training, educating thousands of new immigrants and residents during its 50-year history.

This post is also available in: Chinese