Warner Bros. ‘Geostorm’ film stars Asian-American action star Daniel Wu on Oct. 20

After an unprecedented series of natural disasters threatened the planet, the world’s leaders came together to create an intricate network of satellites to control the global climate and keep everyone safe. But now, something has gone wrong—the system built to protect the Earth is attacking it, and it’s a race against the clock to uncover the real threat before a worldwide geostorm wipes out everything…and everyone along with it.

Chinese-American action star, Daniel Wu (AMC TV show “Into the Badlands” and upcoming “Tomb Raider”) stars in Filipino-American Dean Devlin’s (writer/producer, “Independence Day”) directorial debut, “Geostorm,” which will be released in movie theatres – REAL D 3D and IMAX 3D – on Oct. 20.

The suspense thriller stars Gerard Butler (“Olympus Has Fallen,” “300”), Jim Sturgess (“Cloud Atlas”), Abbie Cornish (“Limitless”), Alexandra Maria Lara (“Rush”), Wu (“The Man with the Iron Fists,” “Warcraft: The Beginning”), Eugenio Derbez (“How to Be a Latin Lover”), with Oscar nominees Ed Harris (“The Hours,” “Apollo 13”) and Andy Garcia (“The Godfather: Part III”).

Butler stars as Jake, a scientist who, along with his brother, Max, played by Sturgess, is tasked with solving the satellite program’s malfunction. Cornish stars as Secret Service agent Sarah Wilson; Lara as Ute Fassbinder, the ISS astronaut who runs the space station; Wu as Cheng, the Hong Kong-based supervisor for the Dutch Boy Program; Derbez as space station crew member Hernandez; with Garcia as U.S. President Andrew Palma; and Harris as Secretary of State Leonard Dekkom. The film also stars Zazie Beetz (upcoming “Deadpool 2,” TV’s “Atlanta”), Adepero Oduye (“The Big Short,” “12 Years a Slave”), Amr Waked (“Lucy,” “Syriana”), Robert Sheehan (“The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones,” “Season of the Witch”) and Eugenio Derbez (“Instructions Not Included”).

The film, written by Dean Devlin & Paul Guyot, is being produced by Skydance’s David Ellison, Devlin, and Skydance’s Dana Goldberg. Herbert W. Gains, Electric Entertainment’s Marc Roskin and Skydance’s Don Granger are the executive producers. Rachel Olschan of Electric Entertainment and Cliff Lanning co-produce.

The behind-the-scenes creative team includes director of photography Roberto Schaefer (“Finding Neverland,” “Quantum of Solace”); production designer Kirk M. Petruccelli (“White House Down”); editors Ron Rosen (“Godzilla”), Oscar nominee Chris Lebenzon (“Crimson Tide,” “Top Gun”) and Oscar nominee John Refoua (“Avatar”); costume designer Susan Matheson (“The Big Short,” “Safehouse”); and VFX supervisor Jeffrey A. Okun (“Clash of the Titans,” “The Day the Earth Stood Still”). The music is by Lorne Balfe (“The LEGO Batman Movie”).

Warner Bros. Pictures and Skydance present, a Skydance production, an Electric Entertainment production, a film by Dean Devlin, “Geostorm.” Set to hit theaters October 20, 2017, it will be distributed in 3D and 2D in select theaters and IMAX, by Warner Bros. Pictures, a Warner Bros. Entertainment Company.

“Geostorm” has been rated PG-13 for destruction, action and violence.

www.geostorm.movie