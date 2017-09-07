Vietnamese American Initiative for Development searching for executive

Vietnamese American Initiative for Development (VietAID) is currently undergoing the search for its next executive director. Please see below for additional information about this opportunity and ways we invite you to get involved.

Background Information on VietAID

Based in Dorchester, MA, a community with one of the largest concentrations of Vietnamese Americans on the East Coast, VietAID is the first grassroots community development corporation (CDC) founded and operated by Vietnamese refugees and immigrants in the United States. VietAID’s mission is to build a strong Vietnamese American community in Boston and a diverse and vibrant Fields Corner neighborhood. Programming for VietAID is widespread and includes affordable housing and neighborhood revitalization, early childcare education, youth programs, social services, and a lively community center.

Executive Director: Position Details

This is an amazing opportunity for a relationship builder, skillful in fund development, who has experience developing and supporting staff. The ideal candidate is a passionate, highly relational visionary who cares deeply about VietAID’s mission and the community it serves. The next executive director will have the unique opportunity to bring renewed energy and vitality to an established organization with a strong foundation.

The complete position description and information on how to apply may be found at:

http://tsne.org/executive- director-vietnamese-american- initiative-development