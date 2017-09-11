uAspire to host College Affordability Lab on Sept. 13

Redefining College Affordability

uAspire to host College Affordability Lab, with expert panel discussing solutions to crisis of spiraling higher education costs

BOSTON — Amid the continued spiraling costs of attending college and growing uncertainty over the status of state and federal aid to higher education in the U.S, uAspire, an organization dedicated to helping students afford and attend college, is bringing together national experts, government officials, and college affordability leaders to discuss and share solutions to the crisis at its 4th annual College Affordability Lab.

Keynote speaker Mandy Savitz-Romer, Faculty Director, Prevention Science & Practice at the Harvard Graduate School of Education, will share her thoughts on the state of college affordability and later join a panel to discuss ways to address this important issue.

Panel members will include a diverse collection of speakers from the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office, leadership from Mastery Charter School, and a student advisor voice from uAspire. It will also include a unique networking opportunity utilizing Open Space Technology.

What: Fourth Annual College Affordability Lab

Who Should Attend: College affordability practitioners, educators and policymakers, professionals seeking to support students’ access to and through college

When: Wednesday, September 13, from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Where:

Le Meridien Cambridge-MIT, 1st Floor Loft

20 Sidney Street

Cambridge, MA 02139

Why: Because the costs of tuition and fees at many colleges are rising at a faster rate than the financial aid and family income needed to cover costs, according to two reports from groups such as the College Board.

For questions, please send emails to jasonj@uaspire.org.