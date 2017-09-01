Tufts MC statement on nurse contract negotiations

We had extensive, respectful and open discussions at the bargaining table today with the Massachusetts Nurses Association. We shared with them our core principles for bargaining in good faith and listened carefully. We look forward to returning to negotiations on September 11th to continue our discussions.

Tufts MC Core Principles for negotiation:

We want to reach resolution on a contract that is fair for both nurses and the Medical Center. This has been a challenging and difficult time for our nurses and our entire community. Reaching resolution is the right thing for all. However, we have limited resources available to us.

We are committed to productive bargaining sessions. We are entering these sessions ready to listen, discuss and find solutions with the MNA bargaining team. We believe we need to have significant time in the room together so we can engage in respectful dialogue. We are willing to work creatively with the resources that we have available.

We do not want a strike. A strike will not help us reach resolution and resolution is our top priority.

We believe that nurses should be compensated fairly, have a responsible retirement plan, and have adequate resources. We are working to finalize a contract that is good for our nurses and our entire organization within the resources we have available.

*Note: The federal mediator had previously set three dates for negotiations – August 31, September 11 and September 13.