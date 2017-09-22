Tito Jackson looking to become Boston’s first black mayor

Boston, MA – September 22, 2017 – Tito Jackson, District 7 Boston City Councilor is well on his way to challenging the current Boston Mayor Marty Walsh in what is sure to be a hard-fought battle for the leadership position of one of this country’s oldest cities. Councilor Jackson recently learned that he earned a spot on The Root 100, the annual list of the 100 most influential African Americans in the United States. “Congratulations to all those chosen for The Root 100,” Jackson said. “What an honor to be a part of this distinguished group of black leaders in America. It’s an important time for all of us to come together in solidarity and build up our community.”

Jackson’s Senior Campaign Advisor, Ron Bell, who was former Senior Advisor to former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick, also says that this is a big honor for Tito, sharing the stage with other Root 100 listees Jordan Peele, Beyonce, Ta-Nehisi Coates, Colin Kaepernick, LeBron James and many other notable Black activists, artists, athletes, journalists and leaders.

According to Bell, the JACKSON 5 STEP PLAN FOR VICTORY is well underway.

Tito Jackson launched a unique grassroots, youth-engaged campaign with hundreds in attendance at Roxbury’s own Haley House, a well-known community restaurant/social enterprise that supports the local community in many ways, including providing jobs for many Black men who have been incarcerated. Training 200+ people in partnership with Democracy University Online, a unique leadership/training program for potential candidates, campaign managers and staff using time-tested grassroots organizing concepts and techniques created by nationally and internationally known seasoned community organizers. This includes Passing the Torch, a first of its kind breakfast forum hosted by Councilor Jackson and two other former black city councilors to impart knowledge and wisdom to the 13 candidates who are running to fill Tito’s current seat and continue developing the thread of leadership in the black community and other communities of color. In June, Councilor Jackson hosted an information session for communities of color at the Roxbury Homecoming and his team participated in Juneteenth Celebration Weekend that brought out more than 3,000 neighborhood residents, garnering much support and adding major momentum to the campaign. Tito’s grassroots campaign gathered and delivered over 3,000 certified signatures in less than one week, ensuring his name will be on the municipal election ballot as a contender for Mayor of Boston. Bringing out hundreds of volunteers to participate in local parades and big events as well as supporting the local community with events and activities that meet the needs of residents of Boston neighborhoods. Events include Tito’s Backpack Giveaway, providing school supplies to hundreds of children in need; Tito’s Turkey Giveaway, providing more than 3,000 turkeys at Thanksgiving; and Tito’s Turkey Fry, an annual event that was held at Tito’s home on Saturday, May 27th , with hundreds in attendance! Building on recent major successes such as halting Boston’s potential 2024 Olympics bid, saving the Commonwealth a potential $8 billion; directly confronting racial incidents at Boston Latin School by supporting students who spoke up about them; and playing a major leadership role in Vote No on Question 2 and standing by student walk-out protesting budget cuts, helping save Boston Public Schools.

Boston has not had a mayoral incumbent upset since 1949. Many believe that Tito Jackson is the one to repeat history by electing a Black man into a high-level position with a grassroots campaign that mobilizes the Black community, as occurred with the two-time election of Deval Patrick, the first Black Governor of Massachusetts. According to Ron Bell, Advisor and founder of Dunk the Vote, an organization that registered more than 50,000 Massachusetts residents to vote over a 25-year period: “In some ways Tito Jackson is more connected to the community than Governor Patrick was. He is from the City of Boston. He was adopted by parents who are well-known Boston community activists. He can resonate with the issues because he grew up in Roxbury’s historic Grove Hall, an urban neighborhood in the heart of Boston. He understands the critical need for quality education and issues such as police brutality, income inequality and the all too common tale of two cities in Boston between the haves and the have-nots. He was President of his class at University of New Hampshire, and has been in public office for six years as a Boston City Councilor. He can win!”

This GOTV weekend the campaign says it will kick off its non-traditional, innovative, aggressive 24-hour around the clock grassroots operation to unite with and meet people where they are to talk about the issues that are important to them. They will be meeting folks at barber shops, hair salons, shopping malls, churches, street corners and other locations in the community.