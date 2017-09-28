Thrills, chills and animals await at Stone Zoo’s Boo at the Zoo event!

Children throughout New England are invited to trick-or-treat among the animals at Stone Zoo. Thrills, chills and animals lurk around every corner on the Trick-or-Treat Trail, while other haunted happenings include creepy crafts, ghoulish games, costume contests and a haunted maze!

In addition to being a fun experience for kids, guests can learn a bit about the zoo’s residents. While zoo animals munch on sweet pumpkins and festive, fall treats throughout both days, guests will learn about the importance of animal enrichment from zoo experts.

COST:

Event participation is free with admission



WHEN:

October 21 & October 22, 2017 – 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

WHERE:

Stone Zoo

149 Pond Street

Stoneham, MA 02180