Thrills, chills and animals await at Franklin Park Zoo’s Zoo Howl event!

Children throughout New England are invited to trick-or-treat among the animals at Franklin Park Zoo. Thrills, chills and animals lurk around every corner on the Trick-or-Treat Trail, while other haunted happenings include creepy crafts, ghoulish games, costume contests and a haunted maze!

In addition to being a fun experience for kids, guests can learn a bit about the zoo’s residents. While zoo animals munch on sweet pumpkins and festive, fall treats throughout both days, guests will learn about the importance of animal enrichment from zoo experts. Pumpkins were generously donated by Whole Foods Market Jamaica Plain.

COST:

Event participation is free with admission



WHEN:

October 28 & October 29, 2017 – 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

WHERE:

Franklin Park Zoo

1 Franklin Park Road

Boston, MA 02121