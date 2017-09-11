The Verb Hotel a canvas for mural artwork

LA-based artist, Louis Carreon, uses The Verb as a canvas for Boston mural

Boston, MA – The Verb Hotel, a museum in itself that offers a cultural panorama of life in Boston dating back to the ‘60s, will now serve as the backdrop for “International Symbols of Travel” (#ISOT), a monochromatic mural expanding the full exterior of the hotel. Well-known for his work in LA, this is Carreon’s first commissioned artwork in Boston.

International Symbols of Travel, #ISOT are a series of symbols that represent Louis’ world travels and emotions. Life, loss, passion, pain, tribulations and trials through his eyes. Influenced by diverse cultures throughout the world these monochromatic, clean lines seemingly denote simplicity while their meanings are rooted in nostalgia and humanities deepest, cross cultural life experiences. The #ISOT have been commissioned around the globe appearing with private jets, art galleries, production and film studios, hotels, private residences, public works, city transit authorities, private art collections and beyond.

“I believe that every stroke of the brush or spray of a can has a story to tell. For me art is something I want to share with anyone interested in being a part of my process,” says Louis Carreon. “I am excited to bring my art to Boston and The Fenway neighborhood, a place where creativity thrives.”

With this most recent installation, The Fenway is quickly becoming a neighborhood thriving with art and culture. From temporary installations like The Truth Booth to the highly anticipated permanent installation, Plaza (Arcade), at the base of Pierce Boston, The Fenway complements the surrounding art and cultural institutions: The Museum of Fine Arts and the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum.

“Louis Carreon’s work is authentic and exciting and complements those very same qualities the hotel and The Fenway neighborhood is known for,” said Steve Samuels, Chairman and Principal of Samuels & Associates. “The Fenway is an inspiring environment that has soul and history, what we do with public art in The Fenway feeds further inspiration and adds texture to the already dynamic scene in the neighborhood.”

Carreon is known as a contemporary artist, changing the way art is perceived. His work is not merely modern art or street art but modernism told in an authentic voice by way of his canvas, whether that be a concrete wall somewhere in Los Angeles, a 12-seater jet or the exterior of a boutique hotel. Having been commissioned by some of the most recognized venues throughout the United States including the SoHo House, Viper Room, to painting the Stanley Cup for the Championship team, the Chicago Blackhawks to raise money for Autism Speaks, his creations are immediately recognizable.

Carreon will be completing #ISOT on Saturday, September 16th during a pool-side pubic party hosted by The Verb Hotel.

About Louis Carreon

A California born, Contemporary Artist changing the way art is perceived. Through passion, honesty, and a willingness to share his work, Louis is one of today’s most influential and innovative contemporary artists. After being incarcerated in federal prison for drug related crimes, Louis found peace while illustrating his artistic road map through a cleansing of his soul and mind. That experience led to him overcoming addiction and immersing himself in art.

With a colorful past to draw on, his work is not merely modern art or street art but modernism told in a voice that drips onto the canvas … Or the wall … Or a jet. Having been commissioned by some of the most recognized venues throughout the United States including the SoHo House, Viper Room, to painting the Stanley Cup for the Championship team, the Chicago Blackhawks to raise money for Autism Speaks, his creations are immediately recognizable. Every stroke of the brush or the spray of the can has a story to tell. Louis’ work depicts a poetry seldom seen with an emphasis on creating pieces with meaning.

Recently commissioned to paint a private 12-seater jet in collaboration with Landmark Aviation for the famed Art Basel, Louis is continually reinforcing the essential power of art. His working studio in Los Angeles, The Drip Factory, is the quintessential landscape for Louis’ creations. Whether on a concrete wall somewhere in Los Angeles or the interior of a boutique hotel, Louis Carreon is an Artist that will continue to inspire.

About The Verb Hotel

The Verb is a dynamic reimagining of a classic mid-century motel, which reconnects it with the rich musical and artistic roots of the surrounding Fenway neighborhood. Located at 1271 Boylston Street in Boston, the property builds on the legacy of the Fenway Motor Hotel that first opened its doors in 1959; fully restoring its now iconic modernist architecture. With an unconventional, often irreverent attitude showcased through its interior décor, and rare music and pop-culture memorabilia from Boston’s heritage, supplied and curated by the Boston Phoenix archive, the concept seamlessly melds the best of Boston’s past with the spirited culture of modern-day Fenway. Developed by Samuels & Associates in partnership with Weiner Ventures and Spot-On Ventures, The Verb is an Elkus Manfredi Architects designed hotel. Managed by Spot On Ventures, the property features an outdoor pool and 93 guest rooms at an affordable luxe price point. The Verb’s signature restaurant and bar,

Hojoko, from James Beard Award-winning Chef Tim Cushman and wife Nancy Cushman, opened its doors August 2015. For more information, visit theverbhotel.com.

About Samuels & Associates

Samuels & Associates, headquartered in Boston, MA, has been building communities for more than two decades. Pioneers in development, leasing and merchandising, and property management, the Samuels & Associates team specializes in creating mixed-use development projects with active pedestrian spaces, flexible and inspiring commercial spaces, and dynamic combinations of retailers and restaurateurs. Samuels & Associates is guided by the belief that people should live, work, shop and play in dynamic communities that inspire and enrich all aspects of their lives.