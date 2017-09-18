Taiwan & New England networking event Sept. 22

  By
Monte Jade New England: Welcome Taiwan LEAP Fellows
Date/Time: September 226:30-9PM
Venue: Bertucci’s Restaurant, 799 Main St, Cambridge, MA  02139
Cost: $20 per person

Registration required 

About LEAP (Learn-Explore-Aspire-Pioneer) program, sponsored by the Taiwan’s Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST), is a post-doctoral training program in  oversea cluster.

About MJNE (Monte Jade New England, Science and Technology Association) is a networking organization that started in 1992 by science and technology professionals in the New England area.  The name Monte Jade was chose in honor of Taiwan’s highest mountain, symbolized the spirit of high achievement and professional excellence.

Taiwan Youth Chamber of Commerce of NE: Financial Literacy
Date/Time: September 241:30-3:30PM
Venue:  90 Lincoln St., Newton Highlands, MA  02461

About TYCCNE (Taiwanese Youth Chamber Commerce of New England) is committed to help young Taiwanese professionals in New England variety of topics: career enhancement, self-improvement, leadership development, and social and community events. It is a platform for members to network, to share life and career experiences, to discover entrepreneurship opportunities, and to deliver innovative ideas and solutions.
