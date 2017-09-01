September 16: Ales & Tails at Stone Zoo is back!

Beer tasting event to be held on September 16 at Stone Zoo

WHAT: Don’t miss Stone Zoo’s third annual beer-tasting event, Ales & Tails! Sample offerings from breweries and learn about the amazing animals at the Zoo – including black bears, North American river otters, white-cheeked gibbons, sloths, and more.

Participating breweries include Bantam Cider, Blue Point Brewing Company, Brooklyn Brewery, Cambridge Brewing Company, Cape Ann Brewing Co., Castle Island Brewing, Clown Shoes Beer, Farmer Willie’ s Craft Ginger Beer, Goose Island Beer Co., Hidden Cove Brewing Co., Lagunitas Brewing Company, Magic Hat Brewing Company, Mighty Squirrel Brewing Co., Narragansett Beer, Rhinegeist Brewery, Samuel Adams, Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., Smuttynose Brewing Company, and Wachusett Brewing Company. Food and other beverage vendors will include Barefoot Wine and Bubbly, Kingdom Wine Company, Mighty Swell Sparkling Cocktails, Nauti Seltzer, Cabot Creamery Corporation, KRAVE Jerky, Lantana Hummus, and Willow Tree Farm.

VIP ticket holders will receive an Ales & Tails t-shirt, access to the new Animal Discovery Center, special animal encounters and food provided by Joe’s American Bar & Grill of Woburn.

Proceeds from Ales & Tails will support the operation and continued growth of Zoo New England, its education programs and conservation initiatives.

WHEN: September 16, 2017

5:00 – 7:30 p.m.

Please note: This event is 21+.

TICKETS: Early bird tasting tickets cost $45, with designated driver tickets available for $20 until August 4. After August 4, tasting tickets will cost $55 with designated driver tickets available for $25. There are also VIP tickets available. For more information and to purchase, please visit www.stonezoo.org.

WHERE: Stone Zoo

149 Pond Street

Stoneham, MA 02180

FOR ADDITIONAL

INFORMATION: 617-541-LION or visit www.stonezoo.org