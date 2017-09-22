Seniors learn about healthy lifestyles

A breakfast seminar took place August 31 at Boston Chinese Evangelical Church, hosted by South Cove Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. The presentation was on workouts and nutrition plans and about 40 seniors attended the seminar.

According to guest speaker Jerry Carballo, seniors should say yes to green leafy vegetables that grow above ground, fish and seafood, lean meat, olive oil, eggs and mixed nuts.

Carballo suggested seniors say no to beer, large amount of pasta, rice, bread, soda, juice, chocolate and candy.

When it comes to exercise, his tips for seniors are to exercise 15 to 30 minutes a day. Strength training will increase muscle elasticity and strengthen your connective tissues, tendons, and ligaments. Also, wait two hours after you eat to exercise. Stop the exercise immediately if you develop new pain or symptom such as swelling, shortness of breath, or extreme tiredness.

If you have special medical condition, talk to your doctor about any exercises that would be safe before start.

