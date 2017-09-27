Reception supporting Dan Koh for Congress

I hope you can join us this coming Friday ( Sept. 29th : 8-10am ) for a breakfast reception, supporting Dan Koh’s campaign for Congress. Dan is running to replace departing Congresswoman Niki Tsongas in Massachusetts’ 3rd Congressional District , in next year’s election.

Dan is a rising political star whose intelligence, work ethic, passion for public service, and vision for the future make him an incredible candidate.

Dan served as Chief of Staff to Boston Mayor Marty Walsh , where oversaw a $3 billion budget & 18,000 employees. He also served as Chief of Staff to the Huffington Post’s founder Arianna Huffington , and is a graduate of both Harvard College and Harvard Business School .

A special “shout out” and “thank you!” to Geoff Why for his leadership in putting this event together and hosting our reception. Here are the event details (below & attached):

* Breakfast Reception for Dan Koh *

– When : This Friday , September 29th ( 8am-10am )

– Where : Verrill Dana, LLP – One Boston Place #1600, Boston

Host Committee (still in formation) :

– Annamarie and Geoff Why

– Francis Chin – Frank Chin – Len and Peggy Ho – Jeff His – Howard Kyongju Koh – Bill Lee – Paul Lee – Rebecca A. Lee – A. L. (Lorry) Spitzer – Marian Tse – Vivian Tseng – Bert & Barbara Why – Leverett Wing – Emily Yu – Eva Chau