Reception for Lydia Edwards, candidate for Boston City Councilor District 1 on Sept. 12

Lydia has an impressive list of officials & organizations who have endorsed her. Among her major endorsements are:

– State Senator Joe Boncore,

– Sheriff Steve Tompkins,

– Planned Parenthood of MA

– Massachusetts Women’s Political Caucus

… and nearly a dozen major unions ( including : the Boston Teachers Union, IBEW Local 222, SEIU Local 888, SEIU 32BJ, and UFCW Local 1445

She and the campaign have also knocked on over 20,000 doors (so far!) during the campaign, and made over 5,000 phone calls.

An attorney who has worked tirelessly (and passed legislation!) to help women workers, Lydia has been serving as the Deputy Director of Housing Stability for the City of Boston. She is a proven leader and advocate for the most vulnerable , and we would be fortunate to have her as a member of Boston’s City Council.