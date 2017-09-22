Quincy saves on power bills through load shedding and solar electricity

By Emma Smyth

We all know that reducing the electricity use in your house lead to savings in your energy bill. Imagine the savings if reducing electricity use was done for the Quincy’s municipal buildings. The savings would be impressive, right? Well, that is exactly what is happening. Through monitoring electricity use at four of the Quincy’s larger schools, the City has reduced its expense for electricity this year by more than $88,000.

Over the past two summers, the City of Quincy has saved electricity and money. This effort is led by Shelly Dein, the City’s energy manager, and involves the efforts and cooperation of many others from the schools’ senior custodians to the City’s energy technician.

The bills for large commercial electricity accounts are determined by a number of factors including how much electricity is used that month, the largest amount of electricity used in a 15 minute period (demand), and how much electricity the account uses during the one hour each year when the Northeast electrical grid is under the most stress because demand is so high (capacity). This one hour occurs on what is called a peak demand day. Peak demand days are often hot, humid days, and the peak usage hour is often after three pm when heat builds up and businesses and residences’ air conditioning is turned on. Saving electricity during this one hour has a greater effect on saving money than reducing electricity any other time of the year.

To encourage large customers to use less electricity when demand is highest, ISO-NE which manages the electric grid, raised the capacity charge this year, and will raise the charge again next year. To minimize the City’s cost increases despite rising electricity rates, the Metropolitan Area Planning Council; a regional planning agency for municipalities, sends out daily peak load demand risk assessments.

On likely peak demand days, the City’s Energy Team and the senior custodians at Lincoln Hancock Community School, Central Middle School, Quincy High School and North Quincy High School very carefully monitor electricity use to reduce the need to buy electricity, particularly during the hour when New England’s use is predicted to be the highest. This effort is helped by the solar electricity (PV) systems on 13 of the City’s school roofs, which are generating electricity for the City’s use, further lowering the amount the City needs to buy from utilities, assuming the sun is shining during the peak demand hour. Last summer these four schools used 58 percent less electricity during the peak demand hour than they used the prior year’s peak demand hour, which translated into a 27 percent drop in peak use over the City’s 325 electricity accounts.

By understanding the amount of electricity needed during peak demand periods, utilities and ISO-NE are able to plan what power plants need to be operating, and how much power they need to generate. By helping lower the amount needed on the heaviest demand day, the City is aiding efforts to retire old power plants, without the need to replace them.

Turning off unnecessary electricity is called load shedding, and it starts with research. Before any electricity is turned off, the team figures out the events taking place at each school. Then, after discussions with senior custodians and each school’s principal, the load shedding process begins. Communication is key to ensure that the conditions in the buildings are still comfortable even with the reduced electricity.

Load shedding is done by a handful of municipalities, including Lynn, Melrose and Acton-Boxborough. Through conservation and the PV systems on thirteen Quincy Public Schools, the City has significantly reduced their use of electricity on peak demand days compared to use in the past.

