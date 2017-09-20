Quincy bilingual councillors at-large candidates forum on Oct. 11

10/11/2017 QUINCY BI-LINGUAL COUNCILLORS AT LARGE CANDIDATES FORUM

Quincy Asian Resources Inc. partners with Asian Community Development Corporation and South Cove Community Health Center to organize a bi-lingual forum for Councilor at Large candidates on Wednesday, October 11, 2017 at North Quincy High school from 6:00pm–7:30pm. Six candidates (Dibona, Laforest, Liang, Mahoney, Raymondi and Tougas) will face off at this forum, which will be simultaneously translated to Cantonese and Mandarin. Refreshments will be provided. Free to public and all residents are welcomed to attend.