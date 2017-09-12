Photographer David Kong gallery talk Saturday, Nov . 4

Saturday, Nov. 4

3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

99 Albany Street

Boston, MA 02111

Photographer David Kong will give a gallery talk and photo walk at the Pao Arts Center.

Living in Color: Photography by David Sun Kong and Wen Yuan Kong

Exhibit highlights:

More than ninety photographs taken by the mother and son pair are displayed side-by-side and without any labels. This collective display encourages the viewer to examine each photo, looking for clues in artistic style to indicate authorship. Each piece expresses vivacity, playfulness, contemplation​ ​and celebration—recorded with love and in living in color. David Kong shares that the exhibit will be a chance to “reflect on the meaning of family, friendship and community in a time that calls for unity and support.”

Wen Yuan Kong is a retired math professor, who loves traveling and taking photographs. She is inspired by the interplay of light and reflections, by interesting perspectives of everyday objects and by the changing of scenery in sunlight.

David Sun Kong is a synthetic biologist, community organizer, musician and photographer. He conducted his graduate studies at MIT’s Media Laboratory, receiving a Master’s degree in nanotechnology and a Ph.D. in synthetic biology.

The public will have the opportunity to interact with the artists during a series of public events: an opening reception on Thursday, September 14 from 6-8 pm; a gallery talk and photo walk with David Kong on Saturday, November 4 from 3-4:30 pm and a closing celebration on Saturday, December 16 from 3-5 pm.