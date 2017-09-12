Parenting Journey workshop in Quincy September to December

Parenting Journey Workshop

Boston Chinatown Neighborhood Center Inc.

WHAT: Parenting is a journey that begins on the day you are born. This 12-week program provides parents with an opportunity to develop themselves—through reflecting on their own journey growing up—as a nurtured and nurturing individual, and to improve their capability of making responsible and informed choices in raising their children.

WHEN: Fridays, September 8 – December 8, 2017, total of 12 Sessions

10:30am – 12:30pm

WHERE: BCNC Quincy

275 Hancock Street. 2nd Suite 200, Quincy, MA 02171

WHO: Parents with children ages 0-6.

FEE: Free. Light refreshment and childcare provided.

RSVP: For registration or more information, please contact BCNC Family Services Grace Su at 617-635-5129 x 1039, or email grace.su@bcnc.net . RSVP by September 14, 2017.

