Parenting Journey workshop in Quincy September to December

  By

Parenting Journey Workshop

Boston Chinatown Neighborhood Center Inc.

 

WHAT:           Parenting is a journey that begins on the day you are born.  This 12-week program provides parents with an opportunity to develop themselves—through reflecting on their own journey growing up—as a nurtured and nurturing individual, and to improve their capability of making responsible and informed choices in raising their children.

 

WHEN:           Fridays, September 8 – December 8, 2017, total of 12 Sessions

10:30am – 12:30pm

 

WHERE:          BCNC Quincy

275 Hancock Street. 2nd Suite 200, Quincy, MA 02171

 

WHO:                         Parents with children ages 0-6.

 

FEE:                   Free. Light refreshment and childcare provided.

 

RSVP:             For registration or more information, please contact BCNC Family Services Grace Su at 617-635-5129 x 1039, or email grace.su@bcnc.net . RSVP by September 14, 2017.

Please follow and like us:

This post is also available in: Chinese

About Web

This account is used for general posts from other sources such as press releases.
Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Anti-Spam Question: