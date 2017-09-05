Parenting Journey stands with DACA

Today, Parenting Journey reaffirms its commitment to immigrant families. We are disheartened by Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ actions today on Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), but we maintain our sincere support of the young people and families affected by Mr. Sessions’ announcement.

Parenting Journey unequivocally stands with the 800,000 young people who are DACA beneficiaries and their families. The DACA program allows undocumented immigrant youth to obtain legal status for work or school, and to fully contribute to the fabric of our communities. At Parenting Journey, we believe that families are stronger together. We believe that America is great because of the contributions of immigrant families, and we are firmly opposed to any actions or policies that would deport nearly a million people and tear families apart.

To our partners and friends involved in efforts to protect and support immigrant families, thank you. We stand with you.