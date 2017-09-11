NPNA presses DHS for extension of DACA renewal deadline

October 5 deadline is “arbitrary, unworkable, and cruel”

Today, the National Partnership for New Americans (NPNA) sent a letter to Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Elaine Duke, informing her of our disappointment in the Trump Administration’s decision to rescind DACA, and pressing for an extension for the DACA permit renewal to at least January 15, 2018, rather than the current unworkable deadline of October 5, 2017. The letter is supported by NPNA’s 31 member and 16 affiliated organizations.

Excerpts of the letter are below:

“We are writing to express our profound disappointment at the administration’s decision to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program and to urgently request a meeting. Although we deeply disagree with the decision to terminate DACA, we write about one aspect in the implementation of this decision. At NPNA we believe that the decision to require all DACA recipients whose permission expires in the next six months to have their renewal submitted by October 5 is a deadline that is arbitrary, unworkable, and cruel.

It will result in tens of thousands of current DACA holders losing their legal status, protections from deportation, and ability to work legally and contribute to our nation. We ask to meet with you to discuss several policy recommendations concerning the implementation of this decision.”

The actual effect of this October 5 deadline is that there must be 5,433 applications filed every single day, including weekends, if the 154,000 current DACA holders whose permissions expire over the next six months are to be able to apply to renew their DACA. This would mean 214 applications must be filed every single hour, all night long, for 30 days. This is a very limited timeline for organizations like ours to locate and inform these DACA youth and assist them. Many DACA recipients will not have saved for the unexpected $495 expense. The October 5 deadline is simply unworkable.”

NPNA requested of the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to:

Meet with NPNA leadership and immigration advocates to discuss the implementation of the policy change; Extend the deadline for deferred action renewal to, minimally, January 5, 2018; Inform each DACA recipient across the country, by registered letter, of the change in U.S. policy and of registration requirements and deadlines; and, Establish tables at all DHS / USCIS offices for the final week before the deadline, to receive completed DACA Applications with time stamps and receipts, to facilitate renewal submission and minimize chaos during the final crush before the deadline.

The full text of the letter can be found here.

The National Partnership for New Americans (NPNA) represents the collective power and resources of the country’s 37 largest regional immigrant and refugee rights organizations in 31 states.