New public sculpture unveiled at Pierce Boston

London-based Brazilian artist Alexandre da Cunha Installs Sculpture in the Fenway

BOSTON – Samuels & Associates, in partnership with Landsea and in association with Weiner Ventures, will unveil a permanent public art installation by Brazilian artist Alexandre da Cunha on Monday, September 25. The site-specific work, titled Plaza (Arcade), will be open to the public in front of the new shimmering Pierce Boston tower.

Enriching the cultural scene of the Fenway neighborhood, this public commission by da Cunha will bring the globally-renowned artist, recognized for his transformative use of industrial materials and found objects, to Boston.

Plaza (Arcade) is comprised of three distinctive concrete discs, each with a different size aperture. Together, they suggest architectural forms that operate as frames and arches. The sculptures are engaging structures as well as sites for observation and contemplation, forming views onto the newly restored Muddy River, the world-class Longwood Medical Area and beyond.

Keeping with the tradition of exploring existing materials, often with strong urban and industrial connotations, da Cunha’s work plays with ideas of the readymade and engages with the legacy of Modernism.

For da Cunha, the work operates both as an extension of the urban landscape that surrounds it, as well as a distraction from that landscape. This is da Cunha’s first site-specific permanent public project in the United States, joining significant public commissions by the artist in the United Kingdom and Brazil.

“When visiting a city, people will almost always find that it has its own icons or widely known landmarks, which are typically always remembered,” Steve Samuels, Chairman of Samuels & Associates. “Alexandre da Cunha’s permanent work in the Fenway will not only contribute to Boston’s world-class public art program, but will also inspire, initiate, and create conversation for those that pass by.”

Home to several of the city’s most noteworthy cultural institutions, including the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston and the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, the greater Fenway neighborhood will be further grounded and identified as a cultural destination with da Cunha’s Plaza (Arcade). The Pierce plaza, open to the public, will be fully integrated into the renewed Emerald Necklace, thereby connecting to existing green space along the Fens and the forthcoming 401 Park (formerly known as Landmark Center).

“We were especially drawn to the artist’s use of concrete for this project, as it is a material essential to the architectural history of Boston,” said Abigail Ross Goodman of Goodman Taft, an advisory and curatorial firm based in Boston and New York who served as the curators for the project.

Pierce Boston, a striking 30-story tower slated to open in early 2018, is the newest and tallest addition to the thriving Fenway neighborhood. Designed by world-renowned architects Arquitectonica as their first Boston property, Pierce Boston will include 109 condominium units, 240 rental units and more than 20,000 square feet of street-level retail and restaurant space.

About the artist

Alexandre da Cunha was born in Rio de Janeiro in 1969 and lives and works in London. Da Cunha has exhibited widely throughout the Americas and Europe, and his work is included in major private and institutional collections around the world, including the Tate (UK) and Inhotim (BR). Recent exhibitions include solo presentations at Pivo in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, as well as group exhibitions at the Institute of Contemporary Art, Boston, and the Wexner Center for the Arts, Ohio. A sculpture by da Cunha is on permanent view at the Laumeier Sculpture Park in St. Louis, Missouri. Da Cunha is represented by Thomas Dane Gallery, London; Galeria Luisa Strina, Sao Paulo; and Office Baroque Gallery, Brussels.

About Samuels & Associates

Samuels & Associates, headquartered in Boston, MA, has been building communities for more than two decades. Pioneers in development, leasing and merchandising, and property management, the Samuels & Associates team specializes in creating mixed-use development projects with active pedestrian spaces, flexible and inspiring commercial spaces, and dynamic combinations of retailers and restaurateurs. Samuels & Associates is guided by the belief that people should live, work, shop and play in dynamic communities that inspire and enrich all aspects of their lives.

About Landsea

Landsea Group, founded in 2001, and noted as one of the top 100 real estate companies in China has expanded dramatically from its origins in mainland China to Germany and the United States, bringing an unparalleled combination of progressive vision, eco-efficient style and technologically advanced innovation to the residential marketplace. Landsea is leading the market in environmentally-conscious real estate development and operations and is at the forefront of the sustainable building industry. With more than 50 on-going projects covering a total development area of over 91 million square feet, our total assets reached $4.4 billion in 2014. In the United States, Landsea is currently developing communities, including; a luxury high-rise set along the banks of the Hudson River with spectacular views of the Manhattan skyline in Weehawken, New Jersey, Kingswood, 109 beautifully designed townhomes in Dublin, California, and The Westerly, an exciting new community with three new home neighborhoods in Simi Valley, California.

About Weiner Ventures

Weiner Ventures is a real estate investment and development firm with a notable portfolio of large mixed-use projects in the Boston area. Weiner Ventures owns the former Museum of Natural History, now the new home of Restoration Hardware, and was recently designated by MassDOT to develop Turnpike Air Rights Parcels 12 and 15 in Boston’s Back Bay, along with Samuels & Associates. In addition, Weiner Ventures is a strategic investment partner with Samuels in multiple mixed-use projects in the Fenway, including Landmark Center, the under-construction “The Van Ness” residential and office building with anchor retailer Target, and the in-permitting “The Point” residential and retail building located at the gateway intersection of Boylston Street and Brookline Avenue. Weiner Ventures has served as a strategic partner on a wide variety of projects developed, owned, and managed by real estate development firms S. R. Weiner & Associates and W/S Development, including the Mandarin Oriental Boston, The Street in Chestnut Hill, MA, and The Derby Street Shoppes in Hingham, MA.