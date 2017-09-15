Muslim Festival In New England on Sept. 17

The Largest Muslim Festival In New England is happening this Sunday!

Come and celebrate Eid with our Muslims and non-Muslim friends in an Islamic and fun environment. Please visit us at www.nemuslimfestival.org

Where? 195 Canal Street, Malden MA

When? Sunday, Sep 17th Noon-6:00PM

Why? To show the rich cultural side of the Muslim Communities that is rarely discussed in the media.

How can you help? Bring your family and friends, Share with your mailing list, and “like us” on Facebook.

Performances: Palestinian Dabka, All-men Bhangra, Deen Squad, Spoken Word, Moroccan Nasheed Noor Ensemble, African drummers, and others!!

Why Islam and a “Try on Hijab” Selfie Table

Professional Henna Artist and Arabic Calligraphy

International Bazaar with a Variety of Vendors from Near and Far (MA, NY, CT, NJ)

Halal Food Court

Free Health Screenings

Airbrush Creations

YMCA kids zone,Free6 inflatable houses, Pop Corn, Cotton Candy and More……

Check out our website for more details: www.nemuslimfestival. org

Help us Correct Misconception and Counter Islamophobia!