Mayor Walsh invites Boston teens to apply to Mayor’s Youth Council

Young people in Boston play a crucial role in guiding city government

BOSTON ­- Friday, September 1, 2017 – Mayor Martin J. Walsh today called on Boston teens to apply for the 2017-2018 Mayor’s Youth Council. The Mayor’s Youth Council (MYC) is a model of youth inclusion in government and civic engagement that has spurred cities across the nation, and even internationally, to examine how they include youth in local government.

“I am incredibly proud of what our Mayor’s Youth Council has been able to accomplish,” said Mayor Walsh. “Young experts are working with me and members of city leadership to ensure that we are making decisions that reflect what young people in Boston need to make our city even better.”

The Mayor’s Youth Council is a group of 85 high school-aged youth that are committed to improving community and empowering other young people in the city. The number of youth representing neighborhoods is based upon census data that indicates where young people live. MYC reps form issue-centric subcommittees based on input from youth and Mayor Walsh’s cabinet structure. In order to apply to be a neighborhood representative on the Mayor’s Youth Council, you must be a Boston resident and entering grades 9-12 (or of comparable age). All applicants will sit through a group interview and must submit letters of recommendation.

“My three years on the Mayor’s Youth Council taught me about the workings of City Hall and city government,” said Stephen Lafume, a Mattapan Representative on the MYC. “It showed me how to go about making a change in the community and whom you need to work with. I discovered my power as a youth in Boston on the Mayor’s Youth Council.”

In the past year, members of the Mayor’s Youth Council have worked on a variety of issues related to public safety, participatory budgeting, and civic engagement. The Mayor’s Youth Council provided feedback to the MBTA on their 5-year plan for transportation in Massachusetts (GoBoston 2030); guided the community input process for how the City of Boston spends $1M of the City budget through “Youth Lead the Change” participatory budgeting; and led many discussions around current issues and events.

Northeastern University is a longtime sponsor of the Mayor’s Youth Council. To learn more and to apply online, visit Boston.Gov/BCYF. The deadline is Saturday, September 30.