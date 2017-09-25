Mayor Walsh announces 2017 winners of the Fay Chandler Emerging Artist Awards

Exhibition features original, contemporary works of art created by Bostonians

BOSTON – Friday, September 22, 2017 – Mayor Martin J. Walsh today announced the winners of the third annual Fay Chandler Emerging Artist Awards. The awards were celebrated during a recent artist reception for the Fay Chandler Emerging Art Exhibition in City Hall.

“The Fay Chandler Emerging Art Exhibition and Awards allows us to recognize and showcase artists who live and create in Boston,” said Mayor Walsh. “Their work inspires us, recognizing that artists can emerge from every walk of life, no matter what background or age. I encourage everyone to come visit the City Hall galleries and view their incredible creations.”

The winners include:

Myron Belfast, Best in Show Award

A Dorchester resident, Belfast was born in Trinidad and grew up in Cambridge. Belfast is a self-taught artist, who learned by watching the movements and techniques of other artists. Working primarily in charcoal, his work can be described as contemporary art-deco. Myron will be having a solo exhibition in the 5th floor Mayor’s Gallery at City Hall January 23 – February 28, 2018 .

Keith Maddy, Over the Age of 50 Award

A resident of the Back Bay, Maddy is a mixed-media artist working exclusively with cut paper and collage, using the medium as a form of drawing, painting and even poetry/story telling. Maddy meticulously hand-cuts source material from works such as vintage children’s books, selected for specific colors, line quality, paper and content.

Mark Tortorella, New to Making Art Award

Tortorella is a self-taught artist who lives in the South End with his wife and two children. Two years ago, after a successful career in finance, Tortorella decided to follow a lifelong passion for creating art and began working as a professional artist. Tortorella works primarily in oil paints, on both board and canvas in the Tromp L’oeil style.

Fay Chandler was a Boston philanthropist and advocate for the arts. As an artist who started her career later in life, she serves as the inspiration for this exhibition and to artists of all ages. The awards are funded by a generous donation from the Galilean Fund in Fay Chandler’s memory.

The show comprises 48 works by artists who were selected by a distinguished jury from an open call that drew 140 applicants.

In addition to a cash prize, each winner will also be granted a one-year complimentary membership in the Fort Point Artists Community and will be granted an Artist Certification by the City of Boston.

September 29, 2017 . Organized by the Mayor’s Office of Arts and Culture , the Fay Chandler Emerging Artist Exhibition features fresh, original and contemporary works of art created by Boston artists. The art will be displayed at Boston City Hall in the Scollay Square Gallery through