Mayor Walsh and freedom house celebrate grand opening of a new state of the art educational facility in grove hall

BOSTON – Saturday, September 16, 2017 – Mayor Martin J. Walsh today joined CEO of Freedom House of Boston Katrina Shaw, local elected officials and residents to celebrate the grand opening of Freedom House’s new building in Grove Hall. The more than $2.5 million renovation transformed the once vacant former 8,440 square foot Grove Hall Library on Crawford Street into a state-of-the-art center for teens and young adults, focused on leadership, education, including college coaching, tutoring for academic success, financial aid advising and healthy lifestyles.

“Freedom House is an invaluable resource for students and families in this neighborhood. The transformation of this City-owned property into a dynamic, state-of-the-art space for youth is cause for great celebration,” said Mayor Walsh. “I want to thank the Freedom House and their Board for their vision and commitment, and for bringing incredible facilities and programming to Grove Hall. Working with partners like these, together, we can make sure that Boston is a hub of opportunity for everyone.”

“I was first introduced to Freedom House through the city’s Youth Summer Jobs initiative,” said Antonio Weathers, now a sophomore at Emerson College. “Freedom House educated me in college planning, work etiquette, deconstructing civil issues, and creating the change that I desire in my community. Freedom House has always felt like a second home.”

The $2.5 million new Freedom House has dedicated homework spaces, computer labs, state-of-the-art education areas with meeting spaces, a new kitchen and outdoor classrooms. The center, which opened in June, expects to serve more than 2,000 students and families annually. The renovations were made possible by the support of several local individuals and funders including The American City Coalition, Mass Development, Blue Hills Bank, Eastern Bank, Liberty Mutual, State Street, Bank of America, and Timothy Smith Network.

The newly renovated building also incorporates green improvements to help conserve energy and reduce operating costs. For example, all exterior windows were replaced with new efficient weather-tight windows, and system upgrades including a new HVAC system will reduce operating and maintenance costs annually by 35 percent. Changes to the outside of the building also include new signage and a walkway with lighting added on the Warren Street side of the building which revitalized that street corner. Freedom House was founded in 1949 by social workers Otto and Muriel Snowden as a center of civil rights and advocacy for Boston’s African American community.

“This is a tremendous milestone for Freedom House and the community. The opportunity to repurpose a community asset like the old Grove Hall Library into a state of the art educational facility that helps thousands of Boston’s students achieve their academic and personal potential, is exactly what the founders of Freedom House, Muriel and Otto Snowden envisioned,” said Katrina Shaw, CEO of Freedom House. “We are very thankful to all of our partners and supporters, especially the Mayor and his team. Together we are raising up the next generation of leadership in our city and nation.”

Freedom House revitalized the former Grove Hall Library that was originally constructed in 1898, the structure housed the neighborhood’s library until a new facility was opened on Geneva Avenue in 2009. The new single-story structure, which includes the original high ceilings, ornate interior trim, and an expansive open area, sits on an approximately 24,000 square-foot parcel in Roxbury. The Freedom House of Boston was designated as the developer of the former Boston Public Library through the Department of Neighborhood Development’s Request for Proposals process in June of 2016.