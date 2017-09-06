MassDOT receives $50.5 million in federal funding for highway infrastructure improvement projects

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has announced that it has received $50.5 million in federal funding to invest in two upcoming highway infrastructure improvement projects in the State Transportation Improvement Plan.

The two projects consist of replacing the bridge that carries North Washington Street between Charlestown and the North End in Boston and replacing a bridge that carries Route 44 over Route 24 in Raynham.

“These federal funds will allow us to invest in key transportation projects that will better allow travelers to safely and reliably get to where they need to go using their preferred mode of transportation,” said Acting Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver. “We appreciate the Federal Highway Administration distributing these important dollars and thank the MassDOT staff members who are helping improve our infrastructure and better connect people with the places that improve their quality of life.”

The Baker-Polito Administration has spent over $2.8 billion spent since 2015 on highway construction projects and bridges, pavement, intersection and sidewalk improvements, and bike lanes, while working with the legislature to authorize over $700 million in Chapter 90 local transportation funding for cities and towns. An additional $30 million has been invested through Complete Streets and Municipal Small Bridge programming to support local transportation planning and community bridges not eligible for federal aid.

Statewide, those investments have paved approximately 2,000 lane miles, enough to cross Massachusetts and back at least 5 times; installed 160 miles of sidewalk, almost encircling the Quabbin Reservoir; and rehabilitated or replaced approximately 80 bridges. Projects include installing new safety equipment, optimizing traffic configuration, lane and intersection widening and promoting reduced congestion.