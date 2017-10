Massachusetts State Auditor Suzanne M. Bump hosted a delegation of auditors from Shenzhen, China on September 25. The Delegation was led by Zhang Meixiu, Deputy Director of the Shenzhen Audit Bureau. The delegation also met with First Deputy Auditor Ken Woodland. During their meeting, they discussed best practices for risk assessment as part of audit planning and work plan development, and innovative approaches and tools for conducting complex audits.

