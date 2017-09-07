Marcus Smart of Boston Celtics unveils 2nd Smart Center

Marcus Smart, Boston Celtics Guard and founder of Marcus Smart’s YounGameChanger Foundation, unveiled his second Smart Center, a program of Marcus Smart’s YounGameChanger Foundation on Sept. 6, at Floating Hospital for Children at Tufts Medical Center. Designed as a portable cart that can move between Tufts MC’s pediatric inpatient units and outpatient clinics, as well as the pediatric emergency department, the Smart Center is filled with electronics to provide patients and their families access to technology and other resources as a means for relaxation, communication and therapy during their hospital stays.

“It’s important for kids and their families to have outlets like these, especially in a hospital–it serves as a welcomed distraction and form of entertainment during their hospital stays.” – Marcus Smart

This Smart Center was made possible by D’Ambrosio Brown LLP.

About Marcus Smart’s YounGameChanger Foundation

The mission of Marcus Smart’s YounGameChanger Foundation is to provide families with seriously and chronically ill children with encouragement and life-changing experiences and to be a voice of motivation, empowerment and encouragement to inner city young athletes to be game changers off the court or field. For more information, visit: http://www.marcussmart.org/