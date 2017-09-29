Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Simmons College to commemorate 30th anniversary of Domestic Violence Awareness Month with nationally recognized panel and online training relaunch on Oct. 4

WHAT:

Lt. Governor Karyn Polito will join Simmons College to commemorate the 30thanniversary of Domestic Violence Awareness Month at the relaunch of Simmons’ premier online domestic violence training and panel discussion featuring nationally recognized experts in domestic violence prevention and awareness.

The Our History, Our Future: Community Approaches to Domestic Violence Advocacy and Education panel will be led by representatives of public and non-profit organizations and agencies that work to create resources and advocate for survivors of domestic violence. First launched in 2008, the Simmons innovative online training is a critical resource for first responders, social workers, health care professionals, and others whose work brings them into contact with people affected by domestic violence. Developed by a team of researchers and practitioners, the newest edition of the training was substantially enhanced to include cutting-edge domestic violence research with particular attention to the needs of marginalized populations, as well as best practices and practical tips. The training can be found here.

Participants will also have an opportunity to experience the Simmons College Clothesline Project, an installation of t-shirts honoring those lost to domestic violence and survivors of violence and abuse including Simmons alumna Elizabeth “Betsy” McCandless.

WHEN:

Wednesday, October 4 from 4:00 to 6:30 pm

WHERE:

Linda K. Paresky Conference Center, Simmons College, 300 The Fenway, Boston

WHO:

Massachusetts Lt. Governor Karyn Polito

Simmons College President Helen Drinan

Kristie A. Thomas, Associate Professor, Simmons College School of Social Work

Casey Corcoran, Children & Youth Program Director, Futures Without Violence

Quynh Dang, Program Director, Sexual Violence Equity Programs, MA Department of Public Health

Anjali Fulambarker, Assistant Professor, Simmons College School of Social Work

Anna Melbin, Director of Strategic Capacity Building, The Full Frame Initiative

Debra J. Robbin, executive director, Jane Doe, Inc.

Linda Spears, Commissioner, Massachusetts Department of Children & Families

Simmons College (www.simmons.edu) is a nationally recognized private university located in the heart of Boston, and is the preeminent authority on women's leadership.