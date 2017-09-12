International Red Panda Day on Sept. 16

Celebrate International Red Panda Day at Franklin Park Zoo!

WHAT: Visitors to Franklin Park Zoo are invited to celebrate International Red Panda Day onSeptember 16! Guests to the Zoo can learn more about red pandas when they stop by an education station or partake in zookeeper encounters at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the red panda exhibit within the new Children’s Zoo. This is the perfect opportunity to ask questions and find out what you can do to help their wild population, which face threats including illegal hunting and habitat destruction due to increased logging and farming.

This small mammal is known for its soft, dense red fur that covers even the soles of its feet and keeps it warm in the forests of its Himalayan habitat, as well as its ring-tail and mask-like face. Zoo New England is committed to the conservation of these animals and is an active participant in the Red Panda Species Survival Plan (SSP) – a cooperative, inter-zoo program coordinated nationally through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. SSPs are designed to maintain genetically diverse and demographically stable captive populations of species. Zoo New England is also supporting the Red Panda Network through itsQuarters for Conservation program.

WHEN: September 16, 2017

10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

TICKETS: For ticket information, please visit www.franklinparkzoo.org

WHERE: Franklin Park Zoo

One Franklin Park Road

Boston, MA 02121

FOR ADDITIONAL

INFORMATION: Visit http://www.zoonewengland.org/engage/international-red-panda-day or call 617-541-LION.