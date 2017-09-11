How to help with Hurricane Irma recovery efforts – United Way

United Way has created the United Way Irma Recovery Fund to support local communities in the Southeast United States and Caribbean affected by Hurricane Irma. United Way’s focus will be on mid- and long-term recovery and 100 percent of individual donations given to the United Way Irma Recovery Fund will be used to meet storm-related needs in the affected areas.

In addition, United Way’s 2-1-1 Call Center stands ready to help those impacted. 2-1-1 is an information and referral service that can provide local information about shelters, food and water, health resources, help accessing disaster programs and other needs.