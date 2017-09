Thursday, Sept. 14

2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

2 Divinity Avenue

Cambridge, MA 02138

The Chinese Writers’ Association in North America, New England Chapter, will host a workshop at the common room of the Harvard-Yenching Library. For more information, contact Phong Chang at changphong@gmail.com.

This post is also available in: Chinese