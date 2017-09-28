HarborCOV partners with Revere community in candlelight vigil to raise awareness about domestic violence on Sept. 29

HarborCOV, the local domestic violence program serving the Revere, Chelsea, East Boston, Winthrop and Charlestown area, and Revere community members will hold a candlelight vigil to raise awareness about the lethality of domestic violence on Friday, Sept. 29 at Revere City Hall, 281 Broadway, Revere, at noon.

“The recent tragedy in Revere is another painful reminder that domestic violence is an epidemic in our society,” said Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo. “I encourage residents to come together, not only to show our support for the victim’s loved ones, but also to connect with agencies that do work to prevent domestic violence and offer resources to victims.”

“Domestic violence is everyone’s business and does not discriminate based on race, socioeconomic status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression,” said Kourou Pich, HarborCOV Co-Executive Director. “We must realize that this type of violence affects all of us, and we need to stand together to support our friends, neighbors and families and affect broader change.”

Revere Police chief James Guido said, “The Revere Police Department is very proactive in the area of Domestic Violence, and offers services whenever necessary to all victims who have experienced abuse. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Vanessa’s family, and all victims of Domestic Violence. As Chief of Police, I personally have seen the effects of Domestic Violence, and how afraid victims are to come forward. Our Domestic Violence unit is always ready to assist in any way they can. If you know of someone who needs help and is afraid to contact us, please reach out to us so we can help. We are here to protect and serve the public.”

The Sept. 29 vigil will include local community leaders, residents and domestic violence advocates such as Mayor Brian Arrigo, the Revere Police Department, Rep. RoseLee Vincent, MGH-HAVEN, Women Encouraging Empowerment Inc. Portal to Hope, and Jane Doe Inc. The public is invited and encouraged to participate in raising awareness.

According to Jane Doe Inc., the Massachusetts Coalition against Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence, since January 1, 2017 there have been a total 27 domestic violence related deaths across the state. These deaths include 13 female victims of domestic violence, 4 male victims of domestic violence, 1 child of a domestic violence victim, and 9 domestic violence perpetrators who committed suicide or were killed by police.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, speak out and seek help. There are programs across Massachusetts that provide free and confidential services, including SafeLink, a 24-hour statewide hotline, at 1-877-785-2020, and HarborCOV’s 24-hour hotline at 617-884-9909. You can also find more information about domestic violence and a list of local services at www.janedoe.org/find_help.