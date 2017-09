The Wollaston Hill Neighborhood Association presents a Free Movie Night at Safford Park featuring Disney’s Moana. Friday September 15th at 7 PM – the movie will begin when it is dark enough. Bring a chair or blanket to sit on. All are welcome to this back to school free movie night! Safford Park is located at 166 Beale St, Quincy, MA 02170.

