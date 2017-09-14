Franklin Park Zoo celebrates Science & Conservation Day on Sept. 23

WHAT: Don’t miss an engaging day focused on conservation and research at Franklin Park Zoo on Saturday, September 23.

The keynote address will be given by Tina Ramme, wildlife biologist and CEO of Lion Conservation Fund, who will speak about her work to help restore lion populations and habitat in Kenya. Lion Conservation Fund is committed to supporting conservation and research initiatives to increase understanding of lion behavior, ecology and biology.

Following the keynote address, there will be panel discussions on the following:

A panel focused on conservation efforts in Massachusetts to protect endangered rattlesnakes. Panelists include Lou Perrotti, Conservation Director at Roger Williams Park Zoo, who works on local rattlesnake conservation efforts in New England. Joining Perrotti, is Anne Stengle, Doctoral Candidate at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, who has been studying timber rattlesnakes in Massachusetts since 2009 with radio telemetry and population genetics.

A panel featuring Zoo New England zookeepers Sara Jablonski and Courtney Hamm. Jablonski recently traveled to Africa to study the obesity and growth patterns in vervet monkeys. Hamm, also studied in Africa this past year, and will speak about her experience with the Cheetah Conservation Fund where she learned about their dog training program designed to reduce conflict with farmers who guard their livestock from native predators.

A Frogwatch Citizen Science training will round out the day for those interested in staying after the main conference, along with an Urban Bird Walk, which will teach people how to identify birds in their backyard and what apps to use when logging findings.

WHEN: Saturday, September 23 – 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

TICKETS: $45 per person, $35 for students and Zoo members. Registration includes a box lunch and Zoo admission. Space is limited and pre-registration is required. For details and to register, please call 617-989-3742, e-mail education@zoonewengland.com or visit www.franklinparkzoo.org.

Please note: This conference is geared toward college students, older teens and adults.

WHERE:

Tropical Forest Classroom

Franklin Park Zoo

One Franklin Park Road

Boston, MA 02121