Former MA Secretary of Transportation, James Aloisi endorses Corey Dinopoulos for council

SOUTH BOSTON — District 2 City Council candidate Corey Dinopoulos is proud to receive the endorsement of Former Massachusetts Secretary of Transportation James Aloisi.

Jim enthusiastically states in his letter of support drafted last week, “What I like most about Corey is that he is not tied to the past, but linked to the future. He represents the best of Boston: someone who chooses to make District 2 his home because he loves living here, is genuinely excited about the people and the places that make up the neighborhoods we live in, and wants to improve them. His energy and enthusiasm is infectious. Imagine that same energy and enthusiasm put to work for the people of District 2.”

Read the full letter of endorsement from Jim Aloisi below:

I’ve lived in Boston my whole life. As a resident of South Boston (formerly of the South End and East Boston), I marvel at how the city has changed, but also how its basic values remain largely the same. Those values tie us together as Bostonians. We are a tough and resilient city, a place that has adapted to change and grown without giving up on its cherished past. I love Boston, and I care deeply about its future. That’s why I’m supporting Corey Dinopoulos for District 2 Councilor.

I’m for Corey because I believe Boston in 2017 needs new voices, fresh thinking and open-mindedness—qualities I believe Corey will bring to the City Council.

Boston is at a crossroads: can we grow and thrive and innovate in a way that is inclusive and sustainable? I think the answer is “yes”, but that depends in large part on the quality and character of the leadership we elect to City Hall.

As a former state transportation secretary and strong advocate for better MBTA service, I know that Corey stands out as a smart and creative thinker, a person who believes in a transportation system that will bring real benefits for the people of this district. As someone who has been on the same #9 bus as Corey on more than one occasion, I know that he understands the transit challenges of this District from daily personal experience, and he has a clear and well-informed agenda to improve it. Corey took time to appear at the recent MBTA hearing on Overnight Service and spoke forcefully in support of the proposal. Corey understands that Overnight Service is all about supporting the people who work late shifts in our hospitals, restaurants, and other late night venues. If you care about our transportation future, and transit equity, and if you share my belief that we need better bus, cycling and walking options for our residents, then you will find a like-minded person in Corey Dinopoulos.

What I like most about Corey is that he is not tied to the past, but linked to the future. He represents the best of Boston: someone who chooses to make District 2 his home because he loves living here, is genuinely excited about the people and the places that make up the neighborhoods we live in, and wants to improve them. His energy and enthusiasm is infectious. Imagine that same energy and enthusiasm put to work for the people of District 2.

The last thing I want to say is that Corey has a passion for Boston that transcends personal setbacks. In the aftermath of his work on the ill-fated proposed 2024 Olympics he wrote an open letter to the Mayor in which he called for “improving our underfunded green space, improving traffic flows and transportation, and building new affordable and transit-oriented development.” Corey did not walk away from defeat and sulk— he rose to the occasion and proposed forward-looking ideas for a better Boston. That kind of optimistic vision, that civic-minded spirit that cannot be defeated, is what we need in District 2 and the city, and why I intend to cast my vote for Corey on Election Day.

Jim Aloisi