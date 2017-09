Saturday, Sept. 9

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Festival Pier

Pawtucket, RI 02860

The Rhode Island Dragonboat Race and Taiwan Day will take place at Festival Pier. There will be dragonboat racing, kite flying, a watermelon eating contest and dumpling eating, along with crafts and cultural performances. For more information, visit www.dragonboat.ri.com or call 401-724-2200.

