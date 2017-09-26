The Drs. Joan and Peter Cohn and Family Lecture on Nutrition, Inflammation, and Chronic Disease: “Diet, Nutrition and Lifestyle Approaches for Alzheimer’s Disease”

Thursday, October 12, 1:00 pm

Jean Mayer USDA Human Nutrition Research Center on Aging at Tufts

711 Washington St.

Boston, MA 02111

Lecture with Richard S. Isaacson, M.D., Director of the Alzheimer’s Prevention Clinic at New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, and author of The Alzheimer’s Prevention and Treatment Diet, and Dennis Steindler, Ph.D., Senior Scientist and Director, Neuroscience and Aging Lab at the Jean Mayer USDA Human Nutrition Research Center on Aging at Tufts.

http://hnrca.tufts.edu/cohn-family-lecture-2017/