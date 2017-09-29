Deadline to submit DACA renewal requests approaching on Oct. 5

WASHINGTON — U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is reminding eligible Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients that they have one week to properly file their DACA renewal requests and associated applications for employment authorization. As previously announced, for recipients whose DACA and work authorization expire between Sept. 5, 2017, and March 5, 2018, inclusive, USCIS will continue to accept renewal requests through Oct. 5, 2017. These requests must be properly filed and physically received by the agency at the proper filing location no later than Oct. 5. The mailing address and instructions can be found here: https://www.uscis.gov/i- 821d-addresses. Renewal requests that are granted will be valid for two years, unless otherwise terminated or revoked.

Individuals with DACA and associated work authorization that expire after March 5, 2018, are no longer eligible to submit a renewal request. However, their current DACA and work authorization will remain valid until they expire, unless otherwise terminated or revoked.

Individuals with DACA and associated work authorizations that expired on or before Sept. 4, 2017, who had not properly filed a renewal request that was received on or before Sept. 5, 2017, are also no longer eligible to request renewal.

Based on legal guidance issued by the Attorney General, Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Elaine Duke issued a memorandum on Sept. 5, 2017, initiating an orderly wind-down of DACA. Additional information on this topic can be found on the USCIS website.

