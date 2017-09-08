Chinatown crime report for August 19 to Sept. 8

All reports are submitted by the Boston Police Department. The time period is from August 18 to September 9 for District A-1, which includes Chinatown.

To report a crime or suspicious activity, call 911. Interpreters are available for Chinese speakers.

Possession of Blass B

August 18, 1:06 p.m.: The suspect was arrested on Oxford Place on a drug offense. The officer observed him in an area clearly posted no trespassing. Upon further investigation the officer located what appears to be crack cocaine in his pocket.

Assault & battery

August 21, 5:01 p.m.: The victim reports while walking down Washington Street he was assaulted by the suspect known as Mike. The officers observed the suspect standing on the corner. He denied slapping the victim. He was advised to leave the area.

Investigate premises

August 22, 3:42 a.m.: The officers responded to 885 Washington Street on a report of an open door. Upon arrival the officers observed a door propped open leading inside the school. The officers requested the K9 unit to respond. A search was done and nobody found inside. The building was secured by the custodian.

Drug overdose

August 23, 5:30 p.m.: The officer responded to Washington Street on a report of a female down. Upon arrival the officer observed the victim nodding and acting erratic. The victim was transported to a hospital.

Aggravated assault

August 25, 12:40 p.m.: The officer responded to Tufts Medical Center on a report of a stabbing victim. Upon arrival the officer met and spoke with the victim. He reports his left hand was slashed when he tried to break up a fight between an unknown black male and female.

Larceny

August 28, 3:32 a.m.: The officers responded to Edinboro Street on a report of a larceny in progress. Upon arrival, the officers met and spoke with the victim. She stated the suspects ordered $212 worth of food and left without paying the bill.

Larceny

August 29, 7:11 p.m.: The officers responded to Washington Street on a report of a larceny in progress. Upon arrival the officer met and spoke with the victim. He stated the suspect ordered a meal. He attempted to pay for meal with credit card. The card was declined. The suspect advised to leave business and to pay for the food.

Warrant arrest

August 30, 1:34 a.m.: The suspect was arrested on Beach Street on an outstanding warrant issued out of Barnstable District Court.

Motor vehicle accident

August 30, 1:12 p.m.: The suspect will be summonsed into court for driving on Washington Street with an expired license.

This post is also available in: Chinese